Quavo Seemingly Responds To Chris Brown On Surprise Song “Tender” 

Quavo dropped his new single “Tender” 24 hours after Chris Brown appeared to diss him on his latest album.

Quavo dropped at midnight Friday (April 12), 24 hours after Brown surprised fans with the deluxe edition of his 11:11 album. The songs hint at their long standing issues dating back to 2017 when Quavo reportedly dated Brown‘s ex, Karrueche Tran.

On “Tender” Quavo appears to address their respective history with Tran and Brown’s history of domestic violence.

“You did a b#### wrong and now the b#### gone, she posted with a thug,” Quavo raps on the chorus. “Call the b#### phone, she won’t come home, don’t beat her up / It must be the drugs / Need to cross out your plug.”

The lyrics seemed like a direct response to Brown’s subliminal shot on “Freak.”

“Okay, now f###### my old b###### ain’t gon’ make us equal/Sipping that 1942 ‘cause I don’t do no Cuervo [Quavo]/Freak b####, she like Casamigos, not the Migos,” Brown rapped. He also appears to call out Brown on the second verse. Listen to it below and check out Brown’s track at the end of the page.

Quavo & Chris Brown’s Tension Resurfaced in 2022

Chris Brown and Quavo allegedly came to blows over Tran at the 2017 BET Awards. Quavo and Tran dating rumors resurfaced in 2022 but she insisted there was no relationship.

“We’re friends,” she said in 2022. “I’m single. I’m having fun and enjoying life. Nothing is too serious… We have fun, we’re friends.”

However earlier this year, the tension bubbled back up when Brown and Quavo awkwardly sat next to each other at Paris Fashion Week

“Can’t pick who u sit by,” Brown wrote on social media after the show. “F### all that growth s###. N#### not finna fumble my bag for little n#####.”