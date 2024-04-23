Quavo Launches A Scud Missile At “Crackhead” Chris Brown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Quavo and Chris Brown have broken out into lyrical warfare, with the Migo getting some serious licks in.

Chris Brown threw some heated verses at Quavo in his latest track “Weakest Link” over the weekend, but – 50 Cent be damned – Quavo clapped back with “Over Hoes & B#tches,” where he didn’t hold back one bit. Ol boy went super low, dubbing Chris the “crackhead Michael Jackson.”

Here are some lyrics (courtesy of Genius):

Lil’ boy wanna die ’bout some coochie? (Bow)

You still f##### up ’bout Karrueche? (Damn)

You tried to beat up Teyana, (No cap) but Usher wouldn’t let you do it (Usher)

The cocaine got ’em, your honor (White), bipolar disorder, no wonder

You was the greatest, n####, you fumbled, going out sad, I’m watching you crumble

Why they got Quavo out here going back and forth with a singer that turned to a junkie?

Never got light skin versus brown skin, n#### finna divide the country (Go)

N####, you ain’t been in the trenches

We stomping the yard, you know how that ended (Stomp)

Want smoke with me? OHB mean fighting over hoes and b###### (Always beat)

Who gassed you up to put that out? Yeah, that was s#####, n#### (On God)

I can take a model b#### and make a Saweetie, n#### (B####)

Crackhead Michael Jackson, b####, you better beat it, n####

I’m still f##### up about Takeoff, I want who did it, n#### (Uh)

Quavo starts “Over Hoes & B*tches” on full blast, throwing jabs about Chris’s infamous incident with Rihanna and a few fashion mishaps. “You punched Rih in the face—try that with me,” he taunts. He doesn’t stop there, mentioning past beefs with Frank Ocean and a scary home invasion at Chris’s place.

Quavo doesn’t shy away from mentioning Karrueche Tran either, reigniting old flames from Chris’s first diss this month, “Freak.” Quavo fires back hard, dragging past dramas back into the spotlight and accusing Chris of spiraling out of control.

Chris hit Instagram pretty quickly to dismiss the track, calling it weak. But was it? Hmmmmmmm