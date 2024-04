Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg is paying tribute to his late mother, Beverly Tate, in a way that certainly makes sense for him.

On Sunday (April 28), the D-O-Double-G and noted weed connoisseur shared an Instagram photo of himself posted up at his mother’s grave with a blunt in hand. Several of his peers chimed in with condolences, including Hi-Tek, RBX, MC Sha-Rock, Layzie Bone, DJ Premier, KXNG Crooked, Mia X and Tony Yayo.

In a separate Instagram post, he noted he and his older brother were visiting both Tate and their younger brother. As he explained in the caption, “Me and big bro went to lay flowers on mom and baby bro.”

Another clip shows Tate’s grave marker and the flowers Snoop left for her.

Beverly Tate died in October 2021 after suffering some heath complications. Snoop Dogg revealed the sad news via Instagram with a photo of Tate, smiling and dressed to the nines.

“Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother,” he wrote in the caption. “TWMA [Til we meet again].”

Hours later, he was on stage at Big Night Live in Boston, where he’d already been scheduled to perform. Rather than cancel the show, he told the audience, “I wasn’t even gonna come out here and perform tonight ’cause my mother passed away earlier tonight, but in the spirit of the people of Boston, I wanted to come out here and represent for y’all because this is what my mama would have wanted me to do.”

He ended the performance on a special note with, “So before we leave, we’re going to play this record for my mom,” the proceeded to play “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King while asking the crowd to throw t########## in the air. At one point, he took off his sunglasses to sing along to the lyrics, “I won’t cry/I won’t cry/No, I won’t shed a tear/Just as long as you stand, stand by me.”

Snoop Dogg then told the crowd, “I needed this. I f###### love y’all for getting my spirit right tonight. Peace, love and soul.”

After the show, Snoop Dogg reportedly told Big Night Live executive Randy Greenstein why showing up for the event was important.

“He was very emotional after the show,” Greenstein told Page Six at the time. “He thanked our team, said he needed this show. He needed the love from the audience. It meant a lot to him.”

Greenstein also added the tribute was Snoop Dogg’s idea, saying, “We didn’t know [about it beforehand]. He just did it.”

Beverly Tate had been previously hospitalized, although her condition wasn’t disclosed to the public. In July 2021, Snoop Dogg shared an Instagram photo of Tate in her hospital bed surrounded by her sons and it was clear she’d had a tracheotomy.

Tate was an ordained evangelist and authored two books, including Real Love and her autobiography, Real Love II: The Story of an Extraordinary Woman. She alluded to her health issues in a video taken during her birthday party.

“I am celebrating my 70th birthday and it’s been a joy coming to this,” she said. “Even though there were times when I thought I wouldn’t make it. I’ve been a sick woman in the hospital for six weeks at a time and didn’t know… but the God that I serve, he told me it wasn’t time and he let me live on just a little bit longer. And I’m so happy. I’m so blessed.”