Bishop Lamor Whitehead Tossed In Federal Jail After Bail Revoked In Fraud Case

Lamor Whitehead, known as the “Bling Bishop” for his extravagant lifestyle, has been sent to federal jail ahead of his sentencing next month.

According to the New York Daily, Manhattan Federal Judge Lorna Schofield revoked his bail due to his conviction on multiple federal charges, including wire fraud, attempted extortion and making false statements to law enforcement.

In a court filing, prosecutors pushed for immediate action, noting Whitehead refused to take accountability for his actions. The con man, now facing the possibility of decades behind bars, pleaded with Schofield to remain on bail until his sentencing. In a letter addressed to the jurist, he expressed concern for his family, writing, “It would be devastating to take me away from my two 16-year-old children, my nine-year-old daughter, and my two-year-old baby girl.”

Whitehead was found guilty of swindling $90,000 from a parishioner’s mother at his Brooklyn church and attempting to extort money from a Bronx businessman, falsely promising special treatment from Mayor Eric Adams (although he wasn’t implicated in any wrongdoing).

Prosecutors argued that Whitehead posed a significant community risk, citing his recent threats against his victims and violation of a restraining order. Despite his plea to remain on bail, emphasizing his concern for his family, Whitehead’s bail was revoked. His sentencing, originally scheduled for July 1, has been moved up to June 17.

In March, the self-proclaimed bishop and real estate investor was found guilty of attempted extortion, wire fraud and lying to the F.B.I. A jury took around three hours to reach a verdict after prosecutors argued he forced victims to give him money. In addition, he was accused of bragging about access to Adams.

During the trial, Whitehead tried to blame his parishioner’s son for the $90,000 loss.

“He was a man of God,” victim Pauline Anderson said of Bishop Whitehead. “I believed him as the leader of his church.”

Prosecutors claimed Whitehead misrepresented his relationship with Adams to convince the aforementioned local business owner to lend him $500,000.

“He was lying about the access, he was lying about the influence, he was lying about all of it,” the prosecutor said in his closing argument.

Whitehead is also embroiled in a $360 million lawsuit with controversial YouTube personality Tasha K. In November 2023, Whitehead’s lawyer asked a judge to remove him from the case, citing abuse and non-payment.