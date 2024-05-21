Lil Nas X Insists He’s Not Bitter About Beyoncé & Shaboozey’s Country Music Success

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X clarified his remarks regarding Beyoncé and Shaboozey’s country music accomplishments on Tuesday (May 21). The “Old Town Road” creator denied any bitterness in response to a Rolling Stone article citing quotes from his BBC interview.

“You don’t have take me out of context and paint me as bitter rolling stone,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “i said im proud and happy for them while i also wish i wasn’t removed from the chart.. especially now that country has more trap/rap influences than ever.”

The polarizing artist told the BBC he was “happy” for Beyoncé and Shaboozey, two Black artists who reached the top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The interview featured Lil Nas X reflecting on Billboard removing his song “Old Town Road” from the country chart.

“But I wish this would have happened for me,” he said of Beyoncé and Shaboozey’s country music success. “I wasn’t even able to experience this.”

you don’t have take me out of context and paint me as bitter rolling stone. i said im proud and happy for them while i also wish i wasn’t removed from the chart.. especially now that country has more trap/rap influences than ever. https://t.co/qUgawSdxKS — ☆ (@LilNasX) May 21, 2024

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” debuted at No. 19 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in 2019. Weeks later, the publication determined the song wasn’t country enough to be included on the chart.

“Upon further review, it was determined that ‘Old Town Road’ by Lil Nas X does not currently merit inclusion on Billboard’s country charts,” Billboard said in a statement. “When determining genres, a few factors are examined, but first and foremost is musical composition. While ‘Old Town Road’ incorporates references to country and cowboy imagery, it does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”

Billboard claimed race “had absolutely nothing to do with” its decision to disqualify Lil Nas X’s song. “Old Town Road” became a massive hit regardless of genre classification. It spent 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned its diamond certification in 2019.