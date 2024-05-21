Misa Hylton, Mother Of Diddy’s Eldest Son, On Cassie Video: “I Know Exactly How She Feels”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Misa Hylton empathized with Cassie, who was brutally assaulted by Diddy in an incident captured on surveillance footage.

Misa Hylton, the mother of Diddy’s son Justin Combs, alluded to the Hip-Hop mogul abusing her in an Instagram post on Tuesday (May 21). Hylton mentioned her “own trauma” in reaction to damning surveillance footage of Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her,” Hylton wrote. “I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma.”

The post included photos of Diddy’s children. Hylton, who is also rapper Niko Brim’s mother, hoped Diddy would seek help.

“These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams,” she wrote. “Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them. Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”

Video of Diddy attacking Cassie emerged on May 17. The incident happened at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Footage of the assault corroborated some of the allegations in Cassie’s lawsuit against Diddy. She sued him for rape and years of abuse in November 2023. The two quickly settled the case out of court.

Diddy issued an apology via Instagram after the video of him assaulting Cassie surfaced.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said. “I was f##### up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable.”

Diddy still faces pending lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and trafficking. He is also the subject of a federal investigation. Homeland Security raided his homes in March.