The Gang Starr legend also tells AllHipHop what he thinks of the D-O-Double-G’s contribution.

Snoop Dogg and DJ Premier have convened for a new single called “Can You Dig That?” The track arrived Friday (March 29) just hours after the duo teased the single on social media. Backed by Preemo’s signature jazz-infused production, Snoop easily glides over the beat as he reflects on his life on the West Coast.

“The lights, the glimmer,” he raps in the first verse. “Shooting stars and beautiful women (Wow)/Dice games and dominoes/Presidential Obama flows (Flows)/Rivers drip with tadpoles (What?)/Night clubs with bad hoes (Ooh)/Neighborhoods with liquor stores/And foes and baggy clothes/I gotta get this dope sold (Yeah, what?)/Bang, bang the lifestyle (Bang)/Too bright, we might turn your lights down.”

From there, Snoop goes on to list some of the Hip-Hop luminaries who’ve defined West Coast rap, including Ice Cube, Eazy-E, E-40, Ice-T, 2Pac and DJ Quik.

Speaking to AllHipHop, DJ Premier said, “Every record that Snoop and I have been a part of together never misses. He always delivers what I expect.”

Snoop Dogg and DJ Premier have worked together numerous times, dating back to the early 2000s. In 2003, Snoop appeared on Gang Starr’s sixth studio album, The Ownerz, and Premier later produced two songs on Snoop’s 2002 effort, Paid Tha Cost To Be Da Boss album. Preemo also contributed to “Unfucwitable” featuring The Lady Of Rage from Snoop’s Doggy Style Allstars Vol. 1. More recently, Premier and Snoop helped craft Russ’s new single, “Free” with Big K.R.I.T.

“Can U Dig That?” marks their first collaboration under DJ Premier and Ian Schwartzman’s independent imprint, TTT (To The Top). “Can U Dig That?” Premier adds, “My manager and I launched our label TTT (To The Top), and we decided to call Snoop as one of my first album collaborations. Snoop recorded a demo of the song, and it went into my vaults unfinished. Fast forward, our initial plan for an album changed, and we decided to just release singles. Snoop updated his lyrics and now it’s ready for our audience to ride out to.”

Listen to the song below.