Dr. Dre Says Snoop Dogg Forgot He Recorded This Classic From “The Chronic” In Jail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This is a truly legendary story!

Dr. Dre had to remind Snoop Dogg of the humble and not-so-ideal origins of arguably their biggest collaborative hit—while they were on late-night TV.

During their recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Dr. Dre was joined by 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg. Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre took a walk down memory lane and ended up talking about The Chronic in the midst of their stroll. While remarking on their creative process, Dr. Dre actually had to break down how he recorded their seminal hit, “Nuthin But A ‘G’ Thang,” because Snoop forgot entirely.

The tender exchange was kicked off after Kimmel asked, “So you recorded the demo over the phone from jail,” to which Snoop affirmatively replied “No, no, no, no, no!”

At this point, Dre interjected, “Snoop doesn’t remember that, but that happened.”

”What I do,” Snoop replied seemingly confused before Dre followed up with, “I remember you being in jail, you know I’ve told you this story before. Of course he doesn’t remember.”

Though Snoop Dogg says he does remember calling Dre from jail during that time period, he wasn’t able to fill in the details, but luckily his multi-platinum producer partner-in-crime handled that for him.

”I taped the f###ing headphone to the mic,” Dre said, which prompted Snoop’s reply, “Did I spit it? DAMN!” Check out the full interview below and watch the clip above.