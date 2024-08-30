Gucci Mane Reveals Sexyy Red’s Giant Ice Cream Face Tattoo Amid Collab Rumors  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gucci Mane shared a video revealing he and Sexyy Red now have matching giant ice cream cone face tattoos.

Sexyy Red paid homage to Gucci Mane in a big way, revealing a massive ice cream cone tattoo on her cheek.

The Atlanta icon debuted the ink on Thursday (August 29), sharing a video of the St. Louis rapper on his Instagram Stories. “Stop playing,” Gucci Mane says, zooming in on Sexyy Red’s face to show off the tattoo.

BURRR! Sexyy Red is showing off some new ink as she pays homage to Gucci Mane i 🍦 pic.twitter.com/SDaEkjodNo — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) August 30, 2024

It’s unclear whether the ink is actually real, but Sexyy Red recently teased a verse on Gucci’s 2008 hit “I Think I Love Her,” and her new tattoo could be a prop for some upcoming visuals for a possible collab.

Sexyy Red previews a verse she made for Gucci Mane's "I Think I Love Her." pic.twitter.com/iSfZV4frqE — Wiztohfem Og (@wiztohfem) August 29, 2024

Sexyy Red released a track titled, “Female Gucci Mane” on her debut mixtape, Hood’s Hottest Princess. However, she only adopted the title in response to fans comments.

Atlanta rap legend Wop crowns St. Louis artist Sexyy Red the “Female Gucci Mane” pic.twitter.com/Y7yz0ounXG — RichAndRay (@RichAndRay33) August 25, 2024

“I don’t even call myself that,” she told NME last July. “I just made a song because that’s what they’d be saying in my comments. I don’t know. I let the fans decide who the real Female Gucci Mane is.”

However, it appears Big Guwop himself ended any debate over the title. Earlier this week, Gucci brought the “Pound Town” hitmaker out to perform with him in Atlanta. He shared a clip on Instagram crowning her the female Gucci Mane.

Meanwhile, the new Gucci Mane tribute ink wasn’t the only thing Sexyy Red debuted on Thursday. She showed off some dazzling new jewelry, including a huge pendant of Princess Peach from Nintendo’s Mario franchise.

“I just wanted to come on here and show yal my new Ghetto Princess Chain to match my iced out Gshock!!” she captioned her post. “Meet thugged out Princess Peach.”