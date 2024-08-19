Sexyy Red Horrifies Fans With Explicit Names For Her Lip Gloss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red stirred up more controversy by launching a lip gloss line, grossing fans out with the names for the colors.

Sexyy Red disgusted fans with the rollout of her Northside Princess brand’s lip gloss on Monday (August 19). The polarizing rapper unveiled off-putting names for her lip gloss colors, including “Gonorrhea” and “Yellow Discharge.”

“BO$$ LADY SPEAKIN,” she wrote on Instagram. “New and improved @sexyyred_products is back better den eva!! introducing NORTHSIDE PRINCESS the brand @getnorthside. My first product will b my lipgloss •CoochieJuice •Bootyh0leBrown •Nut •P*ssyholePink •YellowDischarge •Gonorrhea •BlueBallz •SexOnMyPeriod (fruit scented).”

Sexyy Red became a trending topic on X (formerly known as Twitter) due to the strong reactions to her lip gloss names. Several users wished ill on her while others were shocked by her audacity.

The lip gloss added to Sexyy Red’s controversial status, which has seen fans call her an “industry plant” and negative influence. The St. Louis native has managed to stay in the spotlight despite widespread criticism. Her latest single “Get It Sexyy” became her highest-charting solo song, peaking at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April. She credited the song with helping her overcome postpartum depression.

“I was goin thru a lot just had my baby felt depressed and was goin thru postpartum,” she wrote on social media. “My team in Miami would leave me in the studio to write songs & I would just b in there crying thinkin about life… I finally said send me back to St. Louis so I can b around the ones I love and get back to me! Boom I’m in St. Louis I invite all my sisters and friends to my studio session we had blunts, bottles, food allet and I came out wit GET IT SEXYY GET IT SEXYY it was ah confidence booster for me, we was so turnt all my sadness was gone I love my family period.”

Check out the online chatter about Sexyy Red’s lip gloss below.

people rarely get this out of me, but i absolutely hate her. https://t.co/gGGJOtpaNa — Dr. BIGMEINAH, absolutely. (@MindofAmeiniac) August 19, 2024

You can be vulgar & risqué without being disgusting lmfaooo. NARS collection is a great example. Go back to the drawing board Sexyy cause this ain’t it pookie https://t.co/UT3yLvchPq — Jamila 🔔 (@_iamjamila) August 19, 2024

Promoting STD as apart of your brand when you’re a public figure should automatically get you jail time.



What’s sad it that Sexyy Red has young girls following her and they think this guttersnipe, trash behavior that she’s spewing is cute 🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/67kM85b2qw pic.twitter.com/Ptix1kCpRl — ♌️👑 (@LadiiJ88) August 19, 2024

Sexyy Red when it comes to further ruining the reputation of the black community pic.twitter.com/vLlkk4BxIM https://t.co/FwQ1Euam6J — 🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@Playboi_Gandhi) August 19, 2024

Sexyy Red fans after putting yellow discharge and gonorrhea on their lips. pic.twitter.com/NywAdHE4Kp — primalkey (@primalkey) August 19, 2024

How has Sexyy Red not realized she is a clown yet? Does she even have a PR team? First, she thinks she can sell out ARENAS and now she thinks it's a good idea to put out a lipgloss line with those names. Her team must want her to fail miserably. — eNg (@NVtheEngineer) August 19, 2024

sexyy red lipgloss names… pic.twitter.com/gu9Yt7uYS7 — 𝐀 𝐊 𝐈 𝐑 𝐀 ✮ (@dojamademedoit) August 19, 2024