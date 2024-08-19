Sexyy Red Horrifies Fans With Explicit Names For Her Lip Gloss

Sexyy Red disgusted fans with the rollout of her Northside Princess brand’s lip gloss on Monday (August 19). The polarizing rapper unveiled off-putting names for her lip gloss colors, including “Gonorrhea” and “Yellow Discharge.”
“BO$$ LADY SPEAKIN,” she wrote on Instagram. “New and improved @sexyyred_products is back better den eva!! introducing NORTHSIDE PRINCESS the brand @getnorthside. My first product will b my lipgloss •CoochieJuice •Bootyh0leBrown •Nut •P*ssyholePink •YellowDischarge •Gonorrhea •BlueBallz •SexOnMyPeriod (fruit scented).”
Sexyy Red became a trending topic on X (formerly known as Twitter) due to the strong reactions to her lip gloss names. Several users wished ill on her while others were shocked by her audacity.
The lip gloss added to Sexyy Red’s controversial status, which has seen fans call her an “industry plant” and negative influence. The St. Louis native has managed to stay in the spotlight despite widespread criticism. Her latest single “Get It Sexyy” became her highest-charting solo song, peaking at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April. She credited the song with helping her overcome postpartum depression.
“I was goin thru a lot just had my baby felt depressed and was goin thru postpartum,” she wrote on social media. “My team in Miami would leave me in the studio to write songs & I would just b in there crying thinkin about life… I finally said send me back to St. Louis so I can b around the ones I love and get back to me! Boom I’m in St. Louis I invite all my sisters and friends to my studio session we had blunts, bottles, food allet and I came out wit GET IT SEXYY GET IT SEXYY it was ah confidence booster for me, we was so turnt all my sadness was gone I love my family period.”
