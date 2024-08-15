Sexyy Red Reveals One Of Her Biggest Hits Helped Her Beat Depression

Experience the emotional journey of Sexyy Red as she opens up about the difficult time in her life that led to the creation of her summer anthem ‘Get It Sexyy.’

Sexyy Red just opened up to her fans about the vulnerable state she was in when she managed to craft her summer anthem “Get It Sexyy.”

On Tuesday (August 13), Sexyy’s#### song was certified gold by the RIAA, in addition to her breakout hit “Pound Town” reaching platinum certification status. In a candid moment on Twitter, the rising St. Louis rapper opted to dish about the night her viral hit “Get It Sexyy” was born. She shared that it was a difficult time in her life—having just given birth and struggling with postpartum depression. As she recounted, she was in Miami, away from her support system, left alone in the studio to work on new music. Instead of finding solace in songwriting, Sexyy Red found herself overwhelmed with emotions.

“I would just be in there crying thinkin’ about life,” Sexyy Red wrote.

The weight of her situation prompted her to make a decision—she needed to return home.

“I finally said send me back to St. Louis so I can be around the ones I love and get back to me!” she said.

Once she was home, surrounded by friends and family, her mood shifted. She then gathered her sisters and friends for a studio session in St. Louis. With the energy lifted by blunts, bottles, and food, Sexyy Red channeled her renewed spirit into the track that would become “Get It Sexyy.” The energy in the room helped her shake off her sadness, and the result was a confidence-boosting anthem.

“We was so turnt, all my sadness was gone,” she wrote.

STORY TIME: The night get it sexyy was made I was goin thru a lot just had my baby felt depressed and was goin thru postpartum… my team in Miami would leave me in the studio to write songs & I would just b in there crying thinkin about life… I finally said send me back to St.… — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 14, 2024

Commercially, “Get It Sexyy” proved to be more than just a personal triumph. The song exploded across streaming platforms, with millions of plays on Spotify and Apple Music. It also broke into the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, peaking at No. 64, and solidified Sexyy Red as a force to be reckoned with in the rap game. The song’s success highlighted her ability to turn pain into power and create a vibe that resonated with fans across the globe.

The success of the song certainly seems even more admirable given the added context Sexyy provided, given she has been the recipient of a ton of criticism lately. In addition to claiming she was being targeted by major companies seeking to sabotage the success of her tour, Sexyy has had to deal with scrutiny from major music industry moguls, such as Jermaine Dupri, who have criticized her sales data and early career moves.

Nonetheless, it’s great to see the music still can provide a spark of confidence for Sexyy. Check out her full tweet above.