Sexyy Red Claims Companies Are Targeting Her Tour Sales To Tank Black-Owned Promoter’s Biz

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red appears to claim reports speculating her upcoming tour is going to be canceled are fabricated, despite ticket sales data.

Sexyy Red is speaking out on social media after multiple reports allege she’s on the verge of canceling her upcoming tour due to low ticket sales.

The rapper announced the North American leg of her second headlining live show circuit last month. Dubbed the Sexyy Red 4 President Tour, the trek was set to feature supporting acts Hunxho, Loe Shimmy and BlakeIANA across a schedule that would see Big Sexyy and the aforementioned artists visit 26 cities across the U.S.

It’s currently set to start in Seattle on August 22 and is scheduled to conclude in Nashville on October 1. However, sales data from the tour appears to jeopardize the possibility the show will go on as planned after it has been revealed that allegedly less than 40 percent of the tickets available for the tour have sold thus far.

In response to a tweet publicizing the ticket sales data, Sexyy Red denied the validity of the information, claiming it was all cap and that her fans had her back.

“My fans are buying tickets we’re doin just fine we not cancelling no tour dis cancelling sht all cap,” Sexyy Red tweeted. “Dis how Dey try to do u wen u go wit an independent promoter n the bigger companies try to sabotage u we not cancelling sht.”

SEXYY RED 4 PRESIDENT, @SexyyRed314_

85,217 Tickets Available (North America)

37.11% Percentage Sold (20/24 shows)

6.8K Estimated Average Capacity

06/28/2024 General Sales Date — Touring Data (@touringdata) July 3, 2024

In another tweet that has since gone viral, Sexyy Red accused major companies of targeting the Black-owned company managing the promotion of her tour of sabotaging her tour sales. The St. Louis native didn’t hold back in her statement addressing the rumors ,and proceeded to directly name AG Entertainment, a Black-owned promoter, as the alleged victim of a corporate campaign designed to spread misinformation about the tour.

“I did my touring deal with a black promoter black owned company AG Entertainment and now Dey playin dirty paying pages spreading fake news to discourage my fans from buying tickets,” she wrote in the tweet.

AG Entertainment, known for promoting some of the biggest events in the hip-hop world, has yet to respond to the allegations. However, the silence from the company has only fueled further speculation from eager fans and critics alike.

But it’s also worth noting that Sexyy Red’s accusations come at a tumultuous time for the rapper, who recently delivered her mixtape In Sexyy We Trust, home to her fan-favorite record “U My Everything” featuring Drake. Notably, legendary producer Jermaine Dupri took a jab at her after the 14-track project debuted with around 27,000 first-week units, despite her perceived popularity.

“The industry still tries to make you believe that if you’re a hot artist and you got a single, that selling albums don’t matter,” Jermaine Dupri told Steve Stoute. “Sexyy Red’s album only doing 28,000 copies. In the era that I came in the music industry, if you sold 28,000 copies, you didn’t get no other chance to even walk in the building again.”

Check out the posts above.