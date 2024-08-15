Sexyy Red Addresses Industry Plant Rumors  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red has faced accusations that she rose to fame because she is an industry plant and not by her own merit.

Sexyy Red is opening up about rumors that she is an industry plant following her rapid rise in the music business.

During a recent interview with the U.K.’s GRM Daily CEO, Post asked the St. Louis native to address critics’ accusations that she is an industry plant.

After clarifying the meaning of the term, Sexyy Red acknowledged she’s heard comments that she is forced upon the masses. While she admits that she never envisioned becoming a rapper, she insists all her support is genuine.

“They be thinking that s### is promo,” she said, implying her critics believe she pays to be in the spotlight. “This is free. I’m not paying no promo.”

According to Sexyy Red, she gets publicity because of the interest she attracts and not because she’s an industry plant.“They know every time I get posted it’s going to go up,” she stated. “Cuz they know somebody going to talk some s###.”

Check out the interview below. The “industry plant” discussion begins around the 18:20 minute mark.

Last Month, Lord Jamar said that Sexyy Red, who’s collaborated with Drake and Chief Keef, among others, is “probably” an industry plant. The Brand Nubian MC claimed artists like her and Tekashi 6ix9ine are “put in this game to skew the mind of the masses” and lead them down the road to self-destruction.

Meanwhile, last September, Sexyy Red responded to a tweet accusing leading Black women astray.

“Sexyy Red was really put out to misguide our blk women,” the tweet read. “And ITS WORKING.”

However, the “Skeeyee rapper” fired back with “Makin y’all shake ass misguiding y’all?”