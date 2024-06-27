Sexyy Redd & Chief Keef Clarify Dating Rumors With Big Reveal 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Redd and Chief Keef kept social media sleuths guessing for weeks after intimate posts sparked dating rumors.

Chief Keef and Sexyy Red have been teasing the internet with a love triangle involving King Von’s sister Kayla B but it appears the trio were trolling all along.

On Wednesday (June 26) the women went back and forth online to prove Sosa was theirs before ultimately agreeing to share him. However, a few hours after making headlines, Sexyy Red took to social media with a video that apparently explained all the drama.

It turns out, that Sexyy Red and Chief Keef are dropping the visuals for their collab, “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad). Sexyy previewed the video, revealing a setup reminiscent of the “Maury Show.

“And I’m pregnant rn sooooooo stop playin wit my baby period @chieffkeeffsossa,” she captioned her post before teasing the music video. “Yal ready for F MY BD VIDEO?”

Chief Keef also shared the teaser, telling Sexxy Red “Girl stop Lien.”

The due teased the video earlier this month in a series of posts that kicked off the dating rumors. Their displays of affection sparked rumors they were more than just close collaborators although Sexyy insisted Chief Keef is like a brother to her.

They ramped up the speculation this week just hours before posting the teaser. After Sexyy and Kayla B both claimed the Chicago rapper, they agreed to share him.

“Let’s be a familyyyyyy @sexyyred,” Kayla B wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her kissing Chief Keef.

Sexyy Red was on board, sharing a video agreeing to the arrangement. “You can’t run me off that easy now,” she replied. “I guess we gotta share … We sharing this n####.”