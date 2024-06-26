Sexyy Red & King Von’s Sister Troll Each Other Over Chief Keef Dating Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red, Chief Keef and King Von’s sister Kayla B appear to be involved in a love triangle.

Sexyy Red poked fun at King Von’s sister Kayla B amid rumors of both women being romantically involved with Chief Keef. Sexyy Red posted photos of Chief Keef’s chain in her panties to claim him on Wednesday (June 26).

“Iont care who wear dis mf nie,” she wrote on social media.

She added, “We go together now mwah gimme ah kiss @chieffkeeffsossa.”

Iont care who wear dis mf nie 🤪 pic.twitter.com/Y7BUk3EBkq — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) June 26, 2024

Kayla B, who previously shared a photo of herself with Chief Keef’s chain, was undaunted. She responded with a picture of her kissing the Chicago-bred rapper – and an offer.

“Let’s be a familyyyyyy @sexyyred,” King Von’s sister wrote on Instagram.

Sexyy Red liked the idea.

“You can’t run me off that easy now,” she replied. “I guess we gotta share … We sharing this n####.”

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef dating rumors heated up due to their intimate interactions. Chief Keef had his hands all over her in several photos posted in June. Sexyy Red claimed Chief Keef was just her “brother” in an Instagram video, but the two were extremely affectionate in the clip.

“Proof dat dis just my brudda dis how we play… b coo yal,” she wrote.

Chief Keef was linked to Kayla B after fans noticed her commenting on his Instagram post. He did nothing to downplay the speculation, calling her his “boo” on social media.