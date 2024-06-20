Sexyy Red Reacts To Chief Keef Flirting With King Von’s Sister 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red and Cheif Keef sparked dating rumors earlier this month, but it appears Sosa has his eye on somebody else.

Sexyy Red raised eyebrows earlier this month after cosying up to Chief Keef, sparking rumors the pair are dating. However, Sosa’s recent internet activity indicates he’s set his sights on somebody else, the late King Von’s sister Kayla.

Although Sexyy Red insists Chief Keef is like a brother to her, their flirty interaction suggests otherwise. Fans in the comment section refused to believe they were just good friends, with one writing, “My brother ain’t never played patty cake with my azzz.”

Meanwhile, Chief Keef recently made his return to Chicago for his first live performance after more than a decade. He marked the occasion with an Instagram post that caught the attention of Kayla. She dropped off a couple of emojis under his post, licking lips and heart eyes, sparking rumors she’s got something going on with the Chicago rapper.

Chief Keef did little to downplay the speculation, in fact, he further intensified it by letting everybody know the feeling is mutual.

Earlier this week, Kayla posted a series of images of her wearing a cute pink little number. “My boo,” Chief Keef wrote in Kayla’s comments.

It appears Sexyy Red caught wind of Chief Keef’s antics, and she was not amused. The St. Louis native shared a video of herself jokingly singing along to NBA YoungBoy’s “Preach.” Sending a message to Sosa, she switched the lyrics to “Yo’ n#### gone cheat on you for nothing, so I’m done with these n#####.”