Drake Raps On Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” Beat On Sexyy Red Collab: “U My Everything” 

Drake joined Sexyy Red on her surprise new project, which includes a verse over Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” beat.

Drake is trolling Metro Boomin big time, rapping on the “BBL Drizzy” beat Metro Boomin produced to taunt the Toronto rap megastar.

At midnight on Friday (May 23), Sexyy Red dropped a surprise new project, In Sexyy We Trust. Among the guest appearances was friend and collaborator Drake, who appears on “U My Everything.”

After weeks of silence in the battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar that consumed Hip-Hop, Drake gets back into gear on the Sexyy Red collab.

“Why you love me still a mystery/me and the surgeon got history/ I changed a lot of girls’ lives for real, they need a new body, they hittin’ me,” Drake raps before the beat switches to BBL Drizzy.

“BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it,” Drake continued. “The last one Jung, he did it for free ’cause I sent over so many passports for him, for real.”

Rick Ross created the “BBL Drizzy” moniker on his Drake diss “Champagne Moments,” accusing him of having cosmetic surgery. Metro Boomin then created a beat to mock Drake. He urged fans to rap on the track, which he dropped via Soundcloud on May 5.

Meanwhile, K. Dot name-dropped Sexyy Red and teased Drake about his friendship with the St. Louis native on “Euphoria.”