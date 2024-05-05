Metro Boomin Launches Drake Diss Challenge With “BBL Drizzy” Instrumental

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar has an army behind him when it comes to his current Drake feud.

In addition to support from Mustard, the pgLang co-founder is getting an assist from producer Metro Boomin, who (in a sense) started all of this. He and Future provided the space for Kendrick to diss Drake on their chart-topping single, “Like That,” from their collaborative album We Don’t Trust You. One thing led to another and, well, we all know the rest.

On Saturday (May 4), Metro Boomin launched a rap contest on an instrumental “diss” track called “BBL Drizzy,” a reference to the rumored plastic surgery the Toronto native has received. Metro made the announcement on Twitter (X), writing, “best verse over this gets a free beat. just upload your song and hashtag.” He included the SoundCloud link as well.

best verse over this gets a free beat

just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway https://t.co/YDULmWYm0M — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024

As of press time, “BBL Drizzy” has more than 850,000 plays and is getting a slew of aspiring rappers to obliterate Drake in their own way. In fact, one particular contribution got a re-tweet from Metro Boomin. As someone wrote, “Metro Boomin getting civilians to diss Drake on a track called ‘BBL Drizzy’ is INSANE. Why Drake getting cooked by a 17 year old he’s never met?!”

The teen in question goes by “juju” on Twitter (X) and included the caption, “uh take that Drake! You scallywag!”

Metro Boomin has been vocal about the ongoing beef. In another Twitter (X) post, he suggested he was sitting on more ammunition with, “go make another song telling more lies cause we both know you can’t tell everyone why I don’t f### wit u that wouldn’t be a good look either for u so imma spare us both wit that.”

Those interested in participating in the “BBL Drizzy” challenge can find the instrumental below. As Metro Boomin instructed, just use the #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway.”