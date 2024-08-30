Angelina Jolie & Akala: Just Friends with Common Causes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Angelina Jolie was trending online after being spotted with British rapper and author Akala at the Venice Film Festival.

Angelina Jolie is not dating British rapper and activist Akala, despite the viral rumors following a recent sighting of them together.

On Thursday (August 29), the Oscar-winning actress got tongues wagging after appearing with Akala at a Venice Film Festival event. It was one of several times the pair have been spotted in public over the past year, prompting speculation they were dating.

Akala dating Angelina Jolie was not on my 2024 bingo card 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LR0a6NrbxP — TMC Music Connoisseur 🇯🇲 WATCH S2TIMES 🤩 (@MusicConnoisseu) August 29, 2024

However, according to a source, there’s no truth to the rumors, and Angelina Jolie and Akala have been friends for years. Moreover, Akala reportedly has a girlfriend, who joined him on his recent trip to Venice, where Jolie premiered her upcoming movie, Maria.

“She and Akala are not dating. She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there,” a source told PEOPLE.

Jolie began trending after the Venice Film Festival photos surfaced. It wasn’t the first time they were seen together, with an outing to a Jamaican literary festival with the actress’s two daughters in May Last year. They were also seen going for dinner in Milan in December.

Angelina Jolie at Tribe Nine Studios at the Calabash International Literary Festival in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth. The three-day event started Friday pic.twitter.com/1857XDXnCF — ✨Raquel & her Minions✨ (@THENAGODOFWAR) May 28, 2023

However, according to sources, they are not romantically involved but are friends with similar interests in common.

Angelina Jolie is single and has been friends with Akala “for years,” another source explained to PEOPLE. “They share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes,” the second source explained. “They did several collabs over the years that focus on global issues like human rights. Angie speaks very highly of him.”