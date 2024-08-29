Angelina Jolie Rumored To Be Secretly Dating British Rapper & Activist Akala 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Angelina Jolie and Akala were spotted out together at the Venice Film Festival amid rumors they’ve been dating for a significant time.

Angelina Jolie is rumored to have been quietly dating British rapper, author and activist Akala for over a year.

On Thursday (August 28), the actress was trending on X (Twitter) following her arrival at the Venice Film Festival, where Jolie and filmmaker Pablo Larrain are set to present their movie, Maria.

However, her companion attracted attention, particularly among British users who were stunned to see Jolie stepping out with Akala.

“Akala dating Angelina Jolie was not on my 2024 bingo card,” one user shared alongside images of the pair boarding a boat.

Akala dating Angelina Jolie was not on my 2024 bingo card 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LR0a6NrbxP — TMC Music Connoisseur 🇯🇲 WATCH S2TIMES 🤩 (@MusicConnoisseu) August 29, 2024

“now what the hell is akala doing with angelina jolie,” another person questioned. “My multiverse of madness fr.”

However, it’s not the first time the rumored couple have been captured spending time together following Jolie’s years-long acrimonious divorce from fellow actor Brad Pitt.

Back in December, while shooting Maria, paparazzi snapped them while headed out for dinner.

Despite the speculation, in December, Jolie insisted she wasn’t dating, telling WSJ Magazine, “I don’t really have… a social life.”

However, the rumors began months before, after attending an event in Jamaica with two of her six children. Last May, photos captured the pair shopping for reading material at the Calabash Literary Festival. According to one local outlet, Akala was “very protective” of Angelina Jolie and her daughters Shiloh and Zahara. He reportedly “shepherded them around the grounds of the festival.”

Angelina Jolie and Akala at Kings Bookshop



-Calabash Literary Festival on Saturday in Jamaica-



Via: Alecia M pic.twitter.com/X5wTQXZ7Un — ✨Raquel & her Minions✨ (@THENAGODOFWAR) May 30, 2023

American actress Angelina Jolie was spotted Saturday at the 15th Calabash International Literary Festival in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth. The three-day event started Friday. The festival was last held in 2018. The ones for 2020 and 2022 were cancelled because of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Eclv2Zep0A — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) May 27, 2023

📸 Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson, British rapper and author Akala, Angelina Jolie, watching the segment entitled Laurels and Laureates at Calabash Literary Festival. 𝙋𝙝𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙨 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙊𝙪𝙧 𝙩𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙚 pic.twitter.com/57CK3r7v9L — Let Her Go ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@angeltresjolie_) May 29, 2023