Angelina Jolie Rumored To Be Secretly Dating British Rapper & Activist Akala 

Angelina Jolie is rumored to have been quietly dating British rapper, author and activist Akala for over a year.
On Thursday (August 28), the actress was trending on X (Twitter) following her arrival at the Venice Film Festival, where Jolie and filmmaker Pablo Larrain are set to present their movie, Maria.
However, her companion attracted attention, particularly among British users who were stunned to see Jolie stepping out with Akala.
“Akala dating Angelina Jolie was not on my 2024 bingo card,” one user shared alongside images of the pair boarding a boat.
“now what the hell is akala doing with angelina jolie,” another person questioned. “My multiverse of madness fr.”
However, it’s not the first time the rumored couple have been captured spending time together following Jolie’s years-long acrimonious divorce from fellow actor Brad Pitt.
Back in December, while shooting Maria, paparazzi snapped them while headed out for dinner.
Despite the speculation, in December, Jolie insisted she wasn’t dating, telling WSJ Magazine, “I don’t really have… a social life.”
However, the rumors began months before, after attending an event in Jamaica with two of her six children. Last May, photos captured the pair shopping for reading material at the Calabash Literary Festival. According to one local outlet, Akala was “very protective” of Angelina Jolie and her daughters Shiloh and Zahara. He reportedly “shepherded them around the grounds of the festival.”