Angelina Jolie Reveals Daughter Zahara Is Attending Spelman College

Angelina Jolie has revealed her daughter Sahara, whom she shares with actor. Brad Pitt, is heading to legendary HBCU Spelman!

Angelina Jolie has revealed that her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be starting Spelman College later this year.

The actress, director, and activist revealed the 17-year-old’s university plans on Instagram on Sunday by sharing a picture of Zahara with a group of girls, some of which are wearing Spelman T-shirts.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” she wrote in the caption. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU.”

Spelman College is a historically Black liberal arts college for women located in Atlanta, Georgia.

Angelina did not reveal what Zahara is planning to study. The teenager is often seen by her mother’s side at red carpet events and even supported her in Washington D.C. in February as Angelina successfully called on U.S. senators to renew the Violence Against Women Act.

Zahara’s eldest brother Maddox, 20, is believed to be studying at Yonsei University in South Korea. It is not known if Angelina and Brad Pitt’s second child Pax, 18, is enrolled at a college.

The actors, who separated in 2016, also share 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.