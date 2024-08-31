Tyrese Explains Why Snoop Dogg Is Bigger Than JAY-Z: “He’s A Genius”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Uncover Tyrese’s compelling arguments for why Snoop Dogg is a bigger global star than JAY-Z. Explore his thought-provoking insights and case for Snoop’s influence.

Tyrese has declared Snoop Dogg is bigger than JAY-Z using what could be one of the most compelling arguments to grace a podcast platform in recent times.

In recent interview with Shannon Sharp, the actor/singer used an assortment of theoretical and real world scenarios to prove the point that Snoop Dogg is a bigger global star than JAY-Z. The Fast & Furious actor didn’t just make the claim, he passionately defended his stance, citing Snoop’s unmatched influence and reach across the world.

“Who’s a bigger rapper globally?” Tyrese asked rhetorically. “The most famous of the two? JAY-Z or Snoop Dogg?”

He didn’t leave much room for debate, answering his own question with absolute certainty.

“Snoop is a genius,” he affirmed, placing Snoop Dogg on a pedestal above JAY-Z. “In your opinion, globally around the world, like if JAY-Z and Snoop Dogg was in a mall and Moscow, who would shut the mall down?”

He also recalled how Snoop Dogg’s recent stint as a host during the 2024 Paris Olympics brought him millions of new followers as he earned the title of the most beloved rapper of all time.

“He just hosted the Olympics and came home with 16 million new followers,” he said. “16 of them. He did that in two weeks!”

For Tyrese, Snoop Dogg’s global appeal transcends awards and accolades, pointing out that despite not having a Grammy Award to his name, he remains an undeniable force in the music industry.

“We are not talking about Grammys because he ain’t won one yet,” he said. “Biggest f###ing superstar in the world. That’s my big homie.”

Tyrese went on to praise Snoop Dogg’s business acumen and celebrated his ever-growing empire as another factor pushing him over the top in the debate.

“Snoop might be announcing he a billionaire soon,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised. The n###a owns 732 businesses. F##k you mean. That muthaf###a wake up and his emails and notifications hit different.”

Tyrese then went on to discuss how bringing Snoop Dogg on board as a producer for his 1992 film project transformed its reach and success.

“I brought Snoop on board as a producer, we posted that trailer, it broke the internet and did over a 100 million views.” he said.

When it comes to album sales, JAY-Z leads with over 50 million albums sold in the United States alone, compared to Snoop Dogg’s estimated 37 million worldwide. JAY-Z also boasts 14 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, making him the solo artist with the most number-one albums in history.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg has one No. 1 album, Doggystyle, which debuted at the top spot in 1993. As for RIAA certifications, JAY-Z has earned more than 140 million certified units in the U.S., including albums, singles and digital downloads, while Snoop Dogg has accumulated around 25 million certified units.