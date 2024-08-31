Nicki Minaj’s Husband Refused To Name Son After Jamaican Artist 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, initially disagreed on what to name their son, known affectionately as “Papa Bear.”

Nicki Minaj is fiercely protective of her son’s privacy, keeping many details about him under wraps, including his name, which has remained a secret since birth.

The NYC rapper and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed their son in September 2020 and refer to him affectionately as “Papa Bear.” While there have been many theories about the little boy’s name, Minaj recently revealed she wanted to name him after incarcerated Jamaican dancehall artist Ninja Man.

Nicki Minaj shared the tidbit about her son while on Instagram Live with Petty earlier this week.

“When I was pregnant, all I did was watch Ninja Man all day,” she began. “I think I told you guys I was going to call the baby Ninja. My husband didn’t really want me to call the baby Ninja, but I thought it was dope, you know. I had asked people around me and they said ‘yes.’”

Petty shook his head while Minaj explained that a friend said the name Ninja would be a good “match” for her son. “I don’t see anything wrong with it,” she added. “You know, Ninja.”

Although Nicki Minaj hasn’t confirmed her son’s name, she did shoot down rumors he was named Jacob. She also explained where the Papa Bear moniker came from while hinting at his real name.

“I’ve always been a nickname person,” Minaj explained to Vogue last November. “I give everyone I love these nicknames, normally. He actually had a couple nicknames. His first nickname while he was in my stomach was ‘Bubba.’ When he came out, it just transformed into ‘Papa Bear.’ I can’t explain it, but when I look at him that’s what I thought.”