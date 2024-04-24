Nicki Minaj Dotes On Son Papa Bear In Adorable “Day In The Life” Video 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj shared a sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse at her family life during a trip to the aquarium with Papa Bear.

Nicki Minaj may be a global superstar, selling out stadiums, night after night on her worldwide tour but she still makes sure she spends valuable time with her precious little boy Papa Bear.

Ahead of her Pink Friday 2 Tour stop in Chicago on Tuesday (April 24), Nicki Minaj made time for a family outing to the aquarium with her husband Kenneth Petty, and their son whom the couple nicknamed Papa Bear.

In footage from the trip Minaj posted on Instagram, the adorable three-year-old looks proud of himself as he strokes a penguin. Other sides show the family enjoying the attractions including a dolphin show.

Nicki previously joked that her son “acts like” the lead character in the 2017 animation, “The Boss Baby,” and “runs everything.” It appears little has changed. Minaj dubbed one video “a day in the life of a boy mom.” Papa Bear busied himself making friends while the “FTCU” hitmaker wass left waiting around.

“We thought we were coming to go to the aquarium,” she says in the clip. “Instead, Papa had other plans. He had plans to just chill in the cafeteria with newfound friends that he made. So, we’re just sitting here waiting on Papa to be done.”

In a 2023 appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Nick Minaj explained how she was “selfish” before having Papa Bear. However, since his arrival in September 2020, her little boy has come first.

“There’s this thing that happens every day when I see his face, which is more than anything money could buy in the world, really,” she said.