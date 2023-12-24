Nicki Minaj Explains How Papa Bear Changed Her “Selfish” Ways

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj opened up about how her life changed after welcoming her first child. Discover what surprised her most about becoming a mother.

Nicki Minaj’s life was “so selfish” before she became a mother. During an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the “Starships” rapper opened up about welcoming her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty.

When asked what surprised her most about becoming a mother, Nicki replied, “Just seeing how much more you could love. Because my life was so selfish before he came here.”

“I could do anything I wanted when I wanted,” the rapper continued. “I could take my phone out for days, I could sleep for days, I could travel whenever I wanted to. And since this little human came onto planet Earth, I can’t do anything without thinking about him first.”

Kenneth and Nicki welcomed their baby in September 2020. They have not revealed his name, with her referring to her son publicly as “Papa Bear.” The 41-year-old assured host Stephen that the limited personal freedoms were worth it.

“There’s this thing that happens every day when I see his face, which is more than anything money could buy in the world, really,” she said. “And so, I’m really happy I pushed him out.”

Nicki also joked that her son “acts like” the lead character in the 2017 animation, “The Boss Baby,” and “runs everything.”