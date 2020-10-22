Nicki Minaj Shares Adorable Picture Of Her Baby Boy

(AllHipHop News)
Nicki Minaj thrilled the Barbz last night (October 21st) when she unveiled the first photo of her baby boy.
Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty celebrated the birth of the child, to mark the first anniversary of their marriage. However, Nicki remained extremely protective of the newborn, who came into the world on September 30th.
Instead of sharing a full image of the baby, Nicki Minaj simply shared a picture of the infant’s feet along with the caption: “Happy Anniversary, my love ♥️.”
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty wed in October of 2019, after just one year of dating. Despite Kenneth’s controversial past and status as a registered sex offender, a dust-up with ex-boyfriend Meek Mill and some legal problems over her husband’s residence, the couple has been flourishing.
So far, they habey yet to reveal the baby boy’s name. Take a look at his feet below: