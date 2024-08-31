Rick Ross Slams 50 Cent For Lack Of Loyalty To Dr. Dre In Kendrick Lamar Vs. Drake Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Aftermath Entertainment founder played a pivotal role in launching and shaping 50 Cent’s career, particularly in the early 2000s.

50 Cent was a recent guest on the Million Dollarz Worth of Game podcast, where he touched on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. At one point, he was asked about his issues with Rick Ross. 50 Cent replied, “Nothing else works for him outside of mentioning me. When things get bad, he mentions me.”

Once Ross caught wind of his comments, the Maybach Music Group boss headed to Instagram to air out his grievances, while questioning 50 Cent’s loyalty to Dr. Dre.

“I thought Dr. Dre put you on,” he said. “Dr. Dre was the set. I thought you was loyal to Dr. Dre. You mean to tell me you went with the Canadian over Dr. Dre who you say changed your life?” Ross continued before giving him some props. “You did shut the f### up once the Canadian took the L — you got totally quiet.”

Rick Ross talking about 50 cent being on the Gillie & Wallo podcast siding w/ Drake & not Kendrick Lamar! 50/RickRoss beef bout to go off again!! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6Bk2Yorgvx — Van (@vanman_1000) August 31, 2024

The ongoing beef exploded in June, when Ross and his crew got attacked in Canada for playing Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping Drake diss, “Not Like Us,” during a show. 50 Cent addressed the situation on Instagram at the time, saying, “Hey guys. I just saw a very unfortunate situation that took place in Canada, and I want to say to everyone that I hope that that brother made it home safely.

“I hope that he now has a different perspective and a better sense of what to do and what not to do while you’re out in the world. That part where that young guy went like—he did this little move and s### and got knocked the f### out—that does not reflect him. That reflects his camp.”

50 Cent addresses his beef with Rick Ross on upcoming episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game. “Nothing else works for him outside of mentioning me.” pic.twitter.com/MPaKAPFXhK — Heart of the streetz 🩶 (@HOTS_twt) August 31, 2024

Dr. Dre played a pivotal role in launching and shaping 50 Cent’s career, particularly in the early 2000s. In 2002, Dr. Dre, along with Eminem, signed 50 Cent to their respective labels, Aftermath Entertainment and Shady Records. It proved to be a major turning point for 50 Cent, giving him the backing of two of the biggest names in rap at the time.

Dr. Dre also produced several tracks on 50 Cent’s debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, including the hit single “In Da Club,” one of 50 Cent’s most iconic tracks. Throughout the years, he’s provided mentorship and industry knowledge, helping 50 Cent navigate the complexities of the music business. While Dr. Dre’s influence was most prominent in the music, his business acumen also influenced 50 Cent, who later went on to make lucrative business deals.

Kendrick Lamar, meanwhile, signed with Aftermath in 2012 as part of a joint venture with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) and Interscope Records.