50 Cent Gets Savage After Photo Of Irv Gotti Walking With A Cane Goes Viral

50 Cent mocked Irv Gotti’s health after The Inc boss allegedly suffered a stroke and has to walk with a cane.

50 Cent wasted no time taunting his longtime rival Irv Gotti after the Murder Inc. co-founder reportedly suffered a stroke due to complications from diabetes.

The G-Unit superstar took to Instagram, mocking Gotti with a pointed message that left fans buzzing.

“Damn homie, in high school, you were the man homie; WTF happened to you? Want Irv to get well so he can have to watch my next wave LOL,” 50 Cent posted, quoting lyrics from his hit “Wanksta.”

The jab came after a photo of Irv Gotti walking with a cane went viral, shedding light on his recovery.

Irv Gotti, who has battled diabetes for years, experienced a stroke several months ago but has since made a significant recovery, according to his representatives.

“Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago. He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life,” a representative told TMZ.

The situation gained more attention when music manager Wack 100 leaked the image of Gotti using the cane and discussed the incident on Clubhouse.

“Irv Gotti had a stroke,” Wack 100 said, adding that the photo was taken outside of a recovery center. He noted Gotti has “lost a lot of weight” and urged followers to “pray for Irv Gotti.”

Furthermore, Wack 100 disclosed that the image was reportedly obtained from a worker at the rehabilitation center, raising concerns and curiosity about Gotti’s health status.

Despite the public nature of the feud, Gotti’s team assures that he is recuperating well at home. “He is at home with his family, enjoying life,” reiterated the representative.