Irv Gotti Suffered A Stroke, Walks With Cane – Rep Denies Rehab Rumors 

Irv Gotti is reportedly walking with a cane after suffering a stroke caused by complications from diabetes.
A rep for the Murder Inc. Records co-founder clarified the situation amid rumors Irv Gotti was recovering in a rehabilitation center.
“Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago,” the rep explained to TMZ. “He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.”
Wack 100 Leaks Photo Of Irv Gotti With Cane
Earlier this week, Wack 100 posted a photo of Irv Gotti walking with a cane. The music manager discussed Gotti’s condition during a talk on Club House. Although he suggested Gotti’s team had been keeping it “under wraps,” he was ready to let the cat out of the bag.
“Irv Gotti had a stroke,” he said, adding that the photo was taken outside of a stroke recovery center. He claimed Gotti had “lost a lot weight” and urged listeners to “pray for Irv Gotti.”
Wack 100 took to social media with an image that he claimed was sent to him by a worker at a rehabilitation center.
Meanwhile, Irv Gotti is also facing serious allegations after a woman filed a lawsuit accusing him of abuse and sexual assault. In July, an unidentified woman who claimed she dated Gotti for two years filed a lawsuit. She accused him of sexual assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
However, denied the allegations and his rep branded the suit a shakedown. “Mr. Gotti rejected the attempt by this individual to coerce a payment of money from him,” the rep asserted. “The lawsuit contains a single page of ‘facts’ which are unsworn to, sparse by any measure, and which Mr. Gotti categorically denies.”