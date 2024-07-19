Irv Gotti Denies Abuse & Assault Allegations; Claims Accuser Tried To “Coerce” Money From Him 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Irv Gotti said he will fight the abuse and sexual assault claims in court and is considering taking action for alleged defamation.

Irv Gotti is denying the allegations of a woman accusing him of abuse and sexual assault in a new lawsuit and is considering filing a countersuit.

A rep for Gotti claimed the woman, known only as Jane Doe, filed suit after The Murder Inc. Records co-founder refused her demands for cash, per TMZ.

According to the rep, the suit “was filed after Mr. Gotti rejected the attempt by this individual to coerce a payment of money from him. The lawsuit contains a single page of ‘facts’ which are unsworn to, sparse by any measure, and which Mr. Gotti categorically denies.”

The unidentified woman filed a lawsuit against Irv Gotti In Florida on July 11, accusing him of sexual assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

She claims Gotti repeatedly abused her during the two years they dated, beginning in 2020. “Gotti coerced Plaintiff into having sex with him,” while on vacation, the lawsuit reads.

The Jane Doe accuser also details multiple examples of the alleged abuse and “unwanted sexual acts.” In one instance, she alleged, “Gotti forced her to perform oral sex on him in an elevator.” Later that same year, “he again forced her to perform oral sex on him in an Uber,” the plaintiff claims. The relationship ended following that event.

“The allegations represent an affront to women who have truly suffered abuse,” Gotti’s rep continued. “Mr. Gotti has been surrounded by strong women the entirety of his life – his mother, five sisters, and daughter. The top employees at his company are women. Mr. Gotti’s relationships with women have been characterized by mutual respect, honesty, and empathy. Mr. Gotti’s reputation has been placed at issue.”

In addition to fighting the “baseless” lawsuit in court, the rep revealed Irv Gotti is considering filing a defamation countersuit.