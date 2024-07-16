Irv Gotti Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman During “Abusive Relationship”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Irv Gotti was sued by a woman who said he sexually assaulted and abused her during their relationship, which lasted from 2020 to 2022.

A woman identified as Jane Doe sued Irv Gotti for sexual assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in Florida on July 11. According to court documents obtained by the Miami New Times, Doe accused Gotti of raping and abusing her during their two-year relationship.

Doe said she met Gotti at a poker tournament in the summer of 2020. The Murder Inc. Records co-founder invited the plaintiff to join him on vacation to Saint Martin. She accepted his offer, which allegedly resulted in Gotti taking advantage of her.

“After flying her to Saint Martin, Gotti coerced Plaintiff into having sex with him,” her lawyer wrote. “Gotti specifically threatened Plaintiff that he would send her home if she did not comply with his demands. Accordingly, and due to his power and influence in the music world, she complied.”

Doe and Gotti began a relationship after the trip to Saint Martin. The plaintiff claimed she “suffered constant abuse at Gotti’s hands.” Throughout their time together, Gotti allegedly forced Doe to perform “unwanted sexual acts and often berated and scolded her.” Doe’s lawsuit cited incidents in Atlanta and Miami.

“Notably, in January 2022, Gotti flew Plaintiff out to Miami, and the two stayed at the Four Seasons hotel,” Doe’s attorney wrote. “There, Gotti forced her to perform oral sex on him in an elevator. Later in the summer of that same year, he flew her out to Atlanta, and he again forced her to perform oral sex on him in an Uber. Following this event, the relationship ended.”

The lawyer added, “As a result of this sexually abusive relationship, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional and psychological harm for which she had to be committed to a psychiatric ward. These injuries continue and affect Plaintiff to this day.”

Doe demanded a trial by jury. She sought undisclosed damages for pain and suffering, severe emotional anguish, loss of dignity and more.