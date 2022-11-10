Fat Joe Recalls Irv Gotti Asking Him About Sleeping With Ashanti

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Murder Inc. Records co-founder Irv Gotti faced backlash after publicly discussing his alleged sexual relationship with Ashanti, a former Murder Inc. singer. Ashanti’s “What’s Luv?” collaborator Fat Joe also addressed the controversy.

Fat Joe recently appeared on Red Table Talk. The Terror Squad leader sat down with RTT hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The conversation included Joe discussing Ashanti and Irv Gotti.

“Somebody had asked me, ‘Yo, why’d you jump out and defend Ashanti like that?’” recalled Fat Joe. He was referring to an online exchange where he called Irv Gotti a “sucker” for sharing supposed years-old intimate details about Ashanti.

Irv Gotti doubled down on his story about sleeping with Ashanti before insisting he will no longer talk about the situation. Ashanti fired back at her former boss on Diddy’s “Gotta Move On [Queens Remix]” song. The Grammy winner suggested Gotti is “obsessed,” “stressed,” and “pressed.”

Fat Joe: “I Give No Perv Vibes”

Apparently, Fat Joe and Irv Gotti have had other personal talks about Ashanti in the past. While on Red Table Talk, Joe brought up an alleged conversation between the two New Yorkers about the “Foolish” hitmaker.

“This guy who’s a friend of mine, he said, ‘Yo, you f##### Ashanti?’ Now, I’m sitting here like flabbergasted. This was like blasphemy or some s###. Because she’s been my sister for 20-something years,” said Fat Joe. “And Irv, my brother, I’m not even gonna lie to you. I love him. He came for me at a time in my life. I’m not trying to disrespect Irv.”

Joe continued, “I’m talking about the situation with somebody I considered one of my brothers who’s like, ‘Yo, you f#####?’ I was like, ‘Are you crazy? Like, that’s my sister.’ And then I noticed when I started telling him that’s my sister, his whole face calmed down, and said, ‘Wow, she really is his sister.’ I saw the whole face change. And he was like, ‘Oh.’ I’m like… Personally, I give no perv vibes.”