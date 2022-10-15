Ashanti Admits Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” Is A Response To The “Controversy”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

R&B star Ashanti has seen her name connected to many headlines in recent months. Ashanti’s former Murder Inc. Records boss, Irv Gotti, decided to publicly air out his alleged 2000s-era affair with the singer/songwriter.

While Ashanti did not immediately respond to Irv Gotti’s comments, the New York native did seem to offer a subliminal statement on wax. Apparently, she used Sean “Diddy” Combs’s new single “Gotta Move On [Queens Remix]” as the platform.

“It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you’re stressed, it’s giving you’re pressed. It’s giving this n####’s missing the best. But it’s been twenty years, n####, please, say less,” sings Ashanti on the Diddy track.

Yesterday, the official music video for the Ron Browz-produced “Gotta Move On [Queens Remix]” landed on YouTube. Ashanti addressed the collaboration in a press release. The Grammy winner also hinted at her issues with Irv Gotti.

“I think it was just perfect timing. There was a lot of stuff going on with me and a lot of controversy happening. Some people don’t know how to move on. So I felt like this was an opportunity to tell people to move on,” stated Ashanti about her contribution to “Gotta Move On [Queens Remix].”

Additionally, “Gotta Move On [Queens Remix]” features rapper Yung Miami and vocalist Bryson Tiller. Kid Art directed the visuals with Laurianne Gibson serving as Creative Director. King Combs, Justin Combs, and others made cameos in the video.

The original “Gotta Move On” featuring Tiller dropped in June. The song is the first single from Diddy’s upcoming new album under his Love Records imprint. Another “Kings Remix” of “Gotta Move On” includes features by Fabolous and Torey Lanez. Cool & Dre also created their own version.

Ashanti broke out as a mainstream artist with the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Foolish” in 2002. Plus, her catalog contains other Top 10 hits such as “Happy,” “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby),” and “Rain on Me.” She scored another #1 single as a guest feature on “Always On Time” by Ja Rule.