Irv Gotti Explains The Moment Ashanti Crushed His Heart

Irv Gotti explained how Ashanti broke his heart when she decided to get into a relationship with St. Louis rapper Nelly. Read more!

Music executive Irv Gotti will appear on an upcoming episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs.” In a teaser, Irv spoke about the moment he found out that Ashanti was cheating on him with Nelly.

The Murder Inc. co-founder and R&B’s princess were reportedly a couple in the very beginning of her professional career, banging out hits after hits and controlling the top of the charts together.

But something happened to end what seemed to be a match made in Hip-Hop Heaven … That St. Louis dude.

Gotti says, “I could get past you wanting to be with Nelly.” N.O.R.E. took a quick dig and said, “Sounds like you didn’t get past that,” before the producer finished. Gotti continued, “Just be honest.”

“Listen at the time … it happens … any man …is hurt … the chick you f##king are in love with is with this …” Irv said before N.O.R.E. interrupted “Country grammar,” finishing Gotti’s sentence.

Irv Gotti shared how he found out. He believed that God wanted him to know and set everything in motion.

“I was at home watching my NBA package. I like watching sports,” he remembered. “Oh my God what’s this commotion going on in the stadium? We just found out what the commotion is: Nelly has walked in with Ashanti.'”

After that, Gotti says he was crushed.

AllHipHop.com reported that there is still some tension between Ashanti and Irv Gotti.

When asked about whether or not she will participate in the upcoming Murder Inc. tell-all docuseries, she said “no!” before turning away and laughing loudly with her mother.