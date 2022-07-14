Ashanti Laughs Off Idea She’s Taking Part in Irv Gotti’s ‘Murder Inc.’ Docuseries 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ashanti has confirmed she will not be appearing in Irv Gotti’s upcoming tell-all docuseries, which airs on BET in August.

Ashanti is proving that she’s still at the top of her game more than 20 years after dropping her self-titled debut album, which she is currently re-recording, performing at international festivals, and expanding her business ventures with a new children’s book.

However, there is one upcoming project Ashanti has no interest in involving herself with, Irv Gotti’s upcoming “Murder Inc.” docuseries. TMZ asked the R&B songstress if she had any plans to appear in the project, which both she and her momager Tina Douglas found amusing. “No,” she said before turning to laugh loudly with her mother. Watch the clip below.

Ashanti Rules Herself Out Of Murder Inc. Doc

Irv Gotti founded Murder inc. Records with his brother Chris in 1998. They soon became a major player in Hip-Hop and R&B, with artists including Ashanti, Ja Rule, and Christina Milian dominating the airwaves. A high-profile feud with 50 Cent and G-Unit alongside a federal investigation over alleged ties to NYC drug lord Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff marked the decline of Murder Inc.

He recently revealed his plans for the tell-all docuseries set to air on BET next month. He took to Instagram to share the trailer, which heavily features Ashanti throughout.

“Y’all m############ get ready. Cause my Documentary on me and Murder Inc is f###### really good. I know y’all gonna love it. Cause we talk about everything,” he teased. “The great S###. The horrible s###. Everything that happened from start to finish. August 9th. At 9pm. Only on @bet. And then TALES follows it at 10pm. 2 Hours of phenomenal Hip Hop Cultured TV. Let’s Goooooo!!!”

Last year Irv Gotti called Ashanti out over her plans to re-record her self-titled debut album. He said it was “f##### up,” and claimed she’s trying to screw him out of his masters. The singer revealed the rift left Ja Rule “in a weird position,” and was something they had to confront.

“It’s crazy,” Ashanti explained during an interview with The Breakfast Club. “And he was just like, ‘Look, you my sister, I love you. That’s my brother, I love him. I don’t wanna be a part of it!’ You know what I mean? He’s just like, ‘I’m out.’ But he also knows what’s right, you know?”