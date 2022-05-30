Ashanti Joins Aitch Onstage in The U.K For A Surprise Performance Of “Baby” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ashanti is currently in the U.K. on a tour celebrating the 20-year anniversary of her debut studio album, “Foolish.”

Ashanti blessed her U.K. fans with a surprise performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend on Saturday (May 28).

While U.K. rapper Aitch rocked the stage with a series of performers, including ArrDee and AJ Tracey, he saved the biggest surprise for his closing number. Ashanti came out to sing his recent single, which samples “Rock Wit U (Aww Baby),” her 2003 hit.

Aitch Teaches Ashanti Some New Dance Moves

Aitch took Ashanti backstage to teach her a few new moves ahead of the performance. He led her through the simple steps for his “Baby” dance before the pair broke out laughing.

The R&B icon shared the video on Instagram when it was released in March. “Awwww Baby! You hear it… @aitch “Baby” avail everywhere Now!” Ashanti wrote on Instagram before teasing, “I’ll be in the UK Soon 👀😜”

The singer is currently on tour in the U.K., performing across four arena dates this summer, with support from Trey Songz and Mario. The tour commemorates the 20th anniversary of her debut studio album Foolish.

Last year, as reported by AllHipHop, Ashanti announced she’s re-recording her first studio LP to own her masters. However, Irv Gotti took exception to the move, claiming he was trying to screw him out of his masters. “I own the Masters. And. I Produced all those great Ashanti Albums,” he wrote on Instagram. “So I also own a good portion of the Publishing.”

Irv Gotti continued, “She can do this under the COVER laws. But she is basically trying to f### me out of my Masters.

Meanwhile, Ashanti was celebrating more than the 20th anniversary of her debut project last month. She was given her flowers with a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “It’s still hitting me and I’m still stunned,” she admitted during the ceremony. “This is proof to everyone out there that dreams really do come true.”

The moment Ashanti’s star was unveiled ⭐️ on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/hN5pN0y4DD — ashantinews (@ASHANTINEWS) April 7, 2022