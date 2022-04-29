U.K. Rap Icon Giggs Links With Aitch For “Just Cos” Visuals 

Giggs joined Aitch on the new song after teasing that his sixth studio album is on the way, revealing he is “coming for the summer.”

Aitch is continuing his rise in the U.K. rap scene with a collaboration with the Hollowman himself.

Teasing the Manchester/London link up, Aitch tweeted: “Baby has just gone silver and I’m announcing my album soon, so before that to celebrate “Aitch x ? – Just Coz” 7pm Thursday 😊”

Aitch raps about putting on for his city while taking Giggs on a tour of the local streets for the “just Coz” video. The London rapper talks about living in the fast lane with braggadocios lyrics about wooing the ladies. Check it out below.

Though Giggs has kept his fans supplied with a steady stream of guest appearances, the Peckham spitter hasn’t released an album since 2019’s Big Bad. The project charted in the U.K. Top Ten and includes features from rappers from both sides of the pond. Jadakiss, Swizz Beats, French Montana, and Lil Yachty repped America while Ghetts, Labrinth, Theophilus London, and Wretch 32 held in down for the Brits.

However, according to his recent hints on Instagram, the wait will soon be over. He shared a video of himself from the studio, vibing to a snippet of some new music. “ALBUM ON DA WAY🦅” Giggs wrote earlier this month.

Giggs then dropped another signal hailing the imminent arrival of the new project, sharing another image from the studio. “Comin for da summer…” he revealed, prompting his fans to get ready.