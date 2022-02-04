U.K Rappers ArrDee & Aitch Ready For “War” In New Video 

ArrDee linked with Aitch to deliver a dramatic video for “War” and announced the release of his debut Mixtape “Pier Pressure,” due in March.

ArrDee is back with a new single featuring Aitch and he’s showcasing his rapping skills!

U.K rappers, ArrDee and Aitch joined forces to “kick the door down” on their long-awaited collaboration, “War.”

“THINK I AINT READY YOU STUPID🤬… ” ArrDee declared as he announced the song. “‘War’ is OUT NOW⚔️ LINK IN MY BIO🚀TAKE THE P### & RUN IT UP LOVE❤️ @aitch”

The Brighton, UK “cheeky chappy” rapper experienced a sharp rise in the industry thanks to his larger-than-life personality and catchy rapid-fire flow. He went viral last year with his show-stealing verse on Tion Wayne and Russ Millions’ hit, “Body.” The song was the first U.K drill track to reach number one in the charts. He scored a further three top ten hits and counts Stormzy among his fan base.

Notably, ArrDee has been compared to Manchester’s Aitch since emerging on the scene. Fans have been eager to see them work together and welcomed the new single.

Watch ArrDee x Aitch – “War” Below

The “Body” hitmaker brands his type of music as “good vibes.” “I’m here for fun and obviously for music and creativity,” ArrDee told MTV in December. “And yeah, if you’re lit people, I’m lit as well so we get lit together.”

Furthermore, ArrDee has no plans to slow down: “We’ve got the tour coming up and anybody who’s seen me perform already knows that we go absolutely ham, so now that it’s my own tour I get to really showcase what I can do as a performer as well as a rapper.”

ArrDee’s debut mixtape, “Pier Pressure” is due to drop on March 18th.