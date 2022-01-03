U.K Rapper Aitch Drops Visuals For New Track With Offset Jim: “Chinese K”

Aitch linked up with Oakland rapper Offset Jim and revealed bad timing meant he missed his chance to release his song with Lil Baby.

UK Rapper Aitch has been steadily making a name for himself in the U.K music scene following the success of his breakthrough hit, a feature on the wildly popular song from Russ Millions and Tion Wayne, “Keisha & Becky.” He continued his run with solo tracks and collaborated with artists including Tay Keith, D Block Europe, and Pa Salieu.

Now Aitch returns with another transatlantic pairing, recently inking with Oakland rapper Offset Jim. The pair released a fresh set of visuals for their new track “Chinese K.” They first connected when Aitch posted a video of him rapping along to Jim’s “No Pressure,” labeling Jim as a G.O.A.T. His word-perfect rendition of the song inspired their meeting and the track that followed.

An Unreleased Lil Baby track

In other news, Aitch shared details of another collab with a highly sought-after artist that is yet to see the light of day. The 22-year-old Manchester rapper explained that while he has the recording, he never released it as a remix because he got the track back too late!

“Lil Baby actually done a verse on “Taste” on my song,” he said. “It just never came out.” The interviewer expressed her surprise that Aitch would sit on music with the Atlanta artist. However, according to Aitch, he felt like releasing a Lil Baby version of “Taste,” months after the original felt forced.

“Basically, I got the verse months after the original song came out,” said Aitch. “I thought I don’t want to look like I’m trying to stretch the song.”

The Manchester rapper added, “It gets a bit boring, so I just had to sacrifice the Baby verse. It’s hard but it just can’t go out because I don’t want people to think that I’m trying to stretch it.”

Elsewhere, the British artist featured on an