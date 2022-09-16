Diddy Presents “The Making Of Love Records” Featuring Offset, Big Sean & More

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It looks like the industry veteran is promising an R&B renaissance.

Earlier this year, Sean “Diddy” Combs sparked a serious conversation in the R&B world. Diddy’s declaration that the genre is dead fired up music fans and fellow artists.

Prior to that eulogy, Diddy announced the creation of a new R&B-focused label called Love Records. He previously founded Bad Boy Records. The Bad Boy imprint was once home to R&B acts such as Faith Evans, Total, 112, Carl Thomas, and Mario Winans.

“Music has always been my first love. Love Records is the next chapter [and] is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” said Diddy. “For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers.”

The 52-year-old multimillionaire provided a taste of what to expect from his new venture by presenting “The Making Of Love Records.” The 1-minute clip features appearances by a number of high-profile stars.

Diddy narrates “The Making Of Love Records” over footage of his famous collaborators in the recording studio. Jermaine Dupri, Offset, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, Miguel, and others showed up in the video.

The description for “The Making Of Love Records” on Revolt’s YouTube channel reads, “Hall of Famers and Future Hall of Famers all together under one roof collaborating, unifying, and making the music for the #R&B renaissance!”

Love Records revealed singer/songwriter Jozzy as the first act signed to the company. Jozzy debuted the “Replay” single at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Diddy produced and hosted that ceremony which took place in Las Vegas on May 15.