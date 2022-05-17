Diddy Announces Jozzy As First Artist Signed To Love Records

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Damn Puff just gave me the alley.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs is having a huge week so far. The music industry veteran hosted and executive produced this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

The BBMA gig coincided with Diddy launching his new R&B label Love Records. Diddy’s upcoming album will be the first project released via Love Records in partnership with Motown Records.

“Music has always been my first love, Love Records is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” said Diddy aka Puff Daddy.

The award-winning performer continues, “For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

Jozzy Wants To Score Off Puff’s Assist

This week also saw Love Records announce singer/songwriter Jozzy as the company’s first signed act. Jozzy debuted her new single “Replay” at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night.

“Damn Puff just gave me the alley… now the music bout to speak for itself! #songsforwomen,” tweeted Jozzy on Monday. She later added, “Can’t ever say anything [with] me was overnight, I failed and figured it out and failed again and figured it out.”

“Replay” is a single off Jozzy’s forthcoming EP. Prior to signing with Love Records, the Soul Therapy: APT 215 creator reportedly penned songs for Mary J. Blige, Pharrell Williams, Lil Nas X, and Summer Walker.

Can’t ever say anything w me was overnight, i failed and figured it out and failed again and figured it out.. — Jozzy (@Dopebyaccident) May 17, 2022

The BBMAs Featured A Performance By Diddy & Special Guests

Diddy also hit the stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The New York City-raised entrepreneur performed his new track “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller.

King Combs joined his dad for the BBMA performance. In addition, Sean “Diddy” Combs recruited Louisville rapper Jack Harlow and Harlem singer Teyana Taylor for the televised set as well.

Jack Harlow ran through his own hit record “First Class” at the show. Teyana Taylor assisted Diddy with a live rendition of “Mo Money, Mo Problems” by the late Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace.