Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Debuts At No. 1

Kentucky-raised rapper Jack Harlow currently has the most popular song in America. “First Class” opened at #1 on Billboard‘s latest Hot 100 chart.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” pulled in 54.6 million streams in its first week of release. That total is the highest streaming number for any song in 2022.

“First Class” is Harlow’s second Hot 100 chart-topper. The 24-year-old Generation Now representative previously led the Hot 100 rankings as a guest on Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” track.

.@jackharlow's "First Class" officially debuts at No. 1 on this week's #Hot100.



It earns him his second career No. 1 hit, after "Industry Baby." — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) April 18, 2022

In addition, “First Class” landed at #1 on the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts. The Fergie-interpolating record also topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

After dropping Thats What They All Say in 2020, Jack Harlow is preparing to release his sophomore studio LP, Come Home the Kids Miss You, on May 6. Thats What They All Say peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200.

“First Class” holds the #1 spot on Apple Music’s Top 100: USA chart. Harlow’s latest offering currently sits at #2 on Spotify’s Top 200: United States chart. It also maintains a Top 5 position on YouTube’s United States Top Songs chart.

Before “First Class” took over TikTok, “Nail Tech” arrived in February. The music video for that single features a cameo by City Girls member Yung Miami. The “Nail Tech” visuals have amassed over 23 million views on YouTube.

Jack Harlow has also been seen hanging out with Drake in recent weeks. The two Hip Hop artists traveled to Turks And Caicos earlier this year. That trip included Harlow and Drake giving away $20,000 to a local performer.