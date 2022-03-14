Drake & Jack Harlow Gift Turks And Caicos Resident $20,000 In Cash

Toronto’s Drake and Louisville’s Jack Harlow spent time together on the Turks and Caicos Islands. While in the British territory, the two rap stars presented a local singer with a special gift.

On behalf of the crypto betting platform Stake, Drake and Jack Harlow gifted $20,000 to one of the entertainers at the Grace Bay Club. Drizzy also praised Janardo Laporte for his rendition of the OVO frontman’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home” single.

All three men began playing roulette on Stake before Drake asked Laporte what he would do with the winnings from the game. The singer/saxophonist responded, “I’ve got three kids. So I want to do something for my kids and enhance my music career a little bit.”

At that point, Drake pulled out $20,000 in cash from his pocket and gave it to the local performer. Janardo Laporte later exclaimed, “Hey, I wasn’t expecting this. I was on my way home, and… Oh, man! Woo! Yeah, baby!”

Drake uploaded footage of the moment to his Instagram page. The IG video’s caption read, “Me and @jackharlow blessing the island on behalf of @stake my fav thing in the world is to try and change someone’s day week month or year 🤞🏽.”

Back in 2018, Drake famously gave away nearly $1 million during the filming of his “God’s Plan” music video which has since amassed more than 1.4 billion views on YouTube. The RIAA certified that Scorpion track as 11x-Platinum (Diamond). “Hold On, We’re Going Home” earned a 6x-Platinum plaque.

Jack Harlow also celebrated his 24th birthday at a bowling alley back in Kentucky. Over the last year, the Generation Now recording artist scored his first #1 on the Hot 100 chart for his Lil Nas X collaboration “Industry Baby.” Plus, Harlow’s “Nail Tech” debuted in the Top 20 earlier this year.