Yung Miami Stars In Jack Harlow’s “Nail Tech” Music Video

Jack Harlow recently declared, “No one in my generation can f### with me.” The Louisville-bred rapper promised to back up that proclamation with his new single.

“Nail Tech” arrived on DSPs today (February 18). An official music video accompanied Jack Harlow’s latest song. The visuals open with Yung Miami of City Girls making an appearance.

Following its premiere on YouTube, the “Nail Tech” video began trending in the platform’s music section. Jack Harlow’s name is also a Top 10 trend on Twitter as users comment on the Generation Now performer’s latest offering.

B####!!!!! YEAAAAA…ENJOY — Jack Harlow…NAIL TECH OUT NOW (@jackharlow) February 18, 2022

Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily host Zane Lowe spoke to Jack Harlow about “Nail Tech.” According to Harlow, his Generation Now label head, Don Cannon, was a big fan of the track.

“This is one of those ones. I’ve had it for a few months. Boi-1da played me the beat, we were in the studio. And as soon as I heard it, those horns have something epic about them, but as soon as those kicks come in and the drums, they’re not on the one, so it’s a different type of bounce,” said Jack Harlow.

He added, “I remember, I went back to Atlanta a little while later and I played Don Cannon a bunch of my music just to show him where I was at. And I was playing stuff, and then at the very end, I played him this verse that was on ‘Nail Tech.’ He’s like, ‘Yo, what is that?’ I was like, ‘Oh, you like that?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you need to finish that.’ So I got it together, man.”