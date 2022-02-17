Jack Harlow: No One In My Generation Can F*ck With Me

The Kentucky-bred rhymer says he will back up his claim.

Jack Harlow found commerical success with his single “Whats Poppin” featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne. The 23-year-old Generation Now rapper then hit #1 on the Hot 100 chart as a guest feature on Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby.”

Apparently, Jack Harlow believes he is already a top-tier rap star. The creator of the forthcoming “Nail Tech” single took to Twitter to make a bold declaration about his status in the Hip Hop game.

“No one in my generation can f### with me. You will see tomorrow,” tweeted Harlow on Wednesday afternoon. Over 5,000 users retweeted Harlow’s post. More than 70,000 people pressed the like button.

“Nail Tech” will arrive on DSPs this Friday, February 18. This will be Harlow’s first new music release since last August when he teamed up with Pooh Shiesty for their “SUVs” song. A one-minute teaser for “Nail Tech” landed on YouTube earlier this month.

Jack Harlow earned a Platinum plaque for his debut studio album Thats What They All Say. The project peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart and #2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

“Whats Poppin” reached 6x-Platinum certification in November 2021. “Industry Baby” is already 3x-Platinum. That Jack Harlow/Lil Nas X collaboration is up for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.