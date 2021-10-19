Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow Celebrate “Industry Baby” Hitting No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow spoke about needing “a couple number ones” on their song “Industry Baby” and now, they have one!

According to Billboard:

“‘Industry Baby’ hits No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Oct. 23), as it drew 64 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 10%) and 23.2 million U.S. streams (down 1%) and sold 34,300 downloads (soaring 564%) in the week ending Oct. 14, according to MRC Data. The song earns Lil Nas X his third Hot 100 leader, following his record 19-week No. 1 “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, and “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” while Harlow notches his first.”

Lil Nas X took his celebrations to Twitter where he shouted to his followers, “IT TOOK A FEW MONTHS BUT WE HERE! THANK U EVERYBODY! INDUSTRY BABY IS THE NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE WORLD! LESSSSSGOOOOOO!”

IT TOOK A FEW MONTHS BUT WE HERE! THANK U EVERYBODY! INDUSTRY BABY IS THE NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE WORLD! LESSSSSGOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/Ns3DZFh1ZV — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) October 18, 2021

Jack took to Instagram to share his elation at scoring his first chart-topper.

“My first number one. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t see this coming while I was writing my verse,” wrote the rapper in the caption. “Thank you for having me @lilnasx. This song is something I am gonna be proud to be a part of for the rest of my life. As for what’s next…buckle up.”

Jack Harlow has been a very public supporter of Lil Nas X. Back in August, he told Variety, “I think he’s giving a voice to a lot of people and kids who could use one. I think the community he represents could use someone who’s succeeding on a mainstream level — where it can feel like, ‘Yo, you can be No. 1. You can be the greatest.’ I really recognize what he’s doing and I admire him. I admired him long before we met.”

Watch the video for “Industry Baby” by Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X below.