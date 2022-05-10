Diddy Launches Brand New Record Label LOVE RECORDS Focused On R&B Music

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs aka Love, just announced he is launching another record label – LOVE RECORDS – devoted to R&B music!

Sean “Diddy” Combs has his sights on the R&B music business with the launch of a brand new record label.

Today (May 10th), Diddy announced the launch of LOVE RECORDS, his new label dedicated to releasing nothing but R&B projects.

According to reps for Diddy, LOVE RECORDS will specialize in releasing R&B, singles, and collaborative projects, with various artists, producers, and songwriters.

Diddy’s forthcoming album will be the first release from LOVE RECORDS. The album is due in stores this summer through a one-off partnership with Motown Records.

“Music has always been my first love. LOVE RECORDS is the next chapter [and] is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” Diddy explained. “For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album, and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

Diddy will still run his legendary Bad Boy Entertainment label as well.

The news comes on the heels of Diddy’s announcement that he is serving as the host and executive producer of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The BBMAs take place on May 15th in Los Angeles. Performers include Ed Sheeran, Miranda Lambert, and Travis Scott’s first televised performance since the AstroWorld tragedy in November 2021.