Diddy Proclaims Travis Scott Will Perform At 2022 Billboard Music Awards: “I Made A Demand”

Travis Scott has been booked to perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the behest of Diddy.

Diddy announced Travis Scott’s addition to the show’s lineup on Monday (May 9). The Bad Boy Records founder is hosting and producing the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which take place on Sunday (May 15).

“For the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, I made a request,” Diddy said in an Instagram video. “I made a demand. I said, ‘My brother Travis Scott has to perform. Diddy’s hosting the show. I’m executive producing, he has to perform.’ And NBC said, ‘Yes.’ So, it’s going down. Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing. Yes, let’s go. Now that’s love.”

The upcoming event will be Travis Scott’s first televised performance since the Astroworld tragedy. 10 people died and hundreds were injured in a crowd crush at the 2021 Astroworld Festival.

Diddy claimed he’s “uncanceling the canceled” when discussing Travis Scott’s return to TV with Revolt. He also recruited country singer Morgan Wallen, who garnered controversy for using the n-word, to perform at the awards show.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The event broadcasts live on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. EST on May 15.