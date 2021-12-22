Live Nation is being investigated by Congress, which launched a probe into the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

The House Oversight Committee announced a bipartisan investigation into the deadly event on Wednesday (December 22). Members of Congress sent a letter to Live Nation’s president and CEO Michael Rapino requesting information about the concert promoter’s role in the tragedy.

“Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival,” they wrote to Rapino. “For instance, reports indicate that security and medical staff were inexperienced or ill-equipped to deal with mass injuries. Some attendees stated that the placement of barricades made it difficult to escape. Experts have stated that Astroworld Festival organizers failed to heed warning signs.”

The House Oversight Committee added, “We are deeply saddened by the deaths that occurred at Astroworld Festival and are committed to investigating what went wrong to inform possible reforms that could prevent future tragedies.”

Travis Scott and Live Nation are facing more than 300 lawsuits over the Astroworld Festival. A total of 10 people died and hundreds more were injured at the event, which was held at Houston’s NRG Park in November.

The House Oversight Committee’s investigation is being led by Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney and Rep. James Comer. Live Nation issued a statement confirming it will cooperate with Congress’ probe.

“We are assisting local authorities in their investigation and will of course share information with the Committee as well,” the company said. “Safety is core to live events and Live Nation engages in detailed security planning in coordination with local stakeholders including law enforcement, fire and EMT professionals. We are heartbroken by the events at Astroworld and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of the victims.”

Read the House Oversight Committee’s full letter to Rapino here.