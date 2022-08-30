Irv Gotti Claims He’s Done Talking About Ashanti: “I Got Slandered For Telling Y’all The Absolute Truth” 

Irv Gotti said he’s been keeping it real about his relationship with Ashanti and has been punished unfairly for telling the truth.

Irv Gotti claims he keeps talking about Ashanti because people keep asking him about her, but all that stops now, according to him.

The Murder Inc. honcho addressed the claims during a recent interview with The Shade Room. When asked why he keeps talking about the singer, he replied, “Cause that’s why. You askin’ me. Did I bring Ashanti up? You did it. Here’s what I’m going to say. I wish Ashanti nothing but the best. I’m not hooked on her, like ‘I can’t get over her.’ It’s none of that s###.”

Furthermore, Irv said not including Ashanti in the recent Murder Inc. docuseries would have garnered even more attention.

“I got paid to do a documentary on my life and on Murder Inc. If I didn’t talk about Ashanti,” Irv Gotto continued, “you would have been like what kind of b####### is this that he didn’t speak about her. She’s too important to Murder Inc. and his life. They tried to #MeToo me. You know what the f### they said. Stop it Shade Room. You the shadiest ones.”

The music industry executive’s recent comments have been widely criticized online, with many fans labeling him a weirdo for dishing the dirt on age-old rumors.

He must have been feeling some type away about the response left on the post as he hopped in the comments section to add further clarification. He replied to someone questioning why he keeps answering the comments.

Irv Gotti Says He Will No Longer Talk About Ashanti

“Oh. Please believe. It’s gonna be NO COMMENT from here on end,” Irv insisted. “Haha. But I felt like at least trying to make y’all understand. Moving forward. It will be limited interviews and about of no comments. I tell the truth cause I want the people to know the real. But honestly. Y’all don’t give a f### about the truth.

According to Irv, he’s one of the few in the industry that keeps it real, and he’s being punished for it.

“Y’all gonna say and do whatever y’all want. So why keep giving y’all the real,” he continued. “It’s to be like everyone else. Lie to y’all. Alter the truth. Or don’t say s### to y’all and keep you in the dark. Hahaha I got slandered for telling y’all the absolute truth. Lol.”

Irv Gotti has continued to discuss his alleged relationship with Ashanti following his Drink Champs interview earlier this month. Last week he became a trending topic on Twitter with fans blasting him for his comments in the latest installment of the Murder Inc. Series. He trended for two days after he recalled a late-night studio session with the songstress.

“She used to wear these Juicy sweats and her ass was looking fat. Her ass was looking great,” he recalls. “So, one day I was like, ‘Yo, I’ll take you home.’ She said, ‘Bet, cool.’ We are walking to her front door of her crib. She turns and says goodbye and I just kiss her and grab her ass and just mwah. It was like, what took you so long?”